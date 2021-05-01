Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Basf and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €74.63 ($87.79).

Shares of Basf stock opened at €67.08 ($78.92) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €71.03 and a 200 day moving average price of €64.44. Basf has a 52 week low of €41.14 ($48.40) and a 52 week high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

