Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $85.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. Baxter International has a 1-year low of $74.79 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.61%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.38.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

