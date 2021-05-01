Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group cut Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Baxter International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.38.

NYSE BAX traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $85.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,805,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average is $80.26. The stock has a market cap of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $74.79 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Baxter International will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

In related news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Baxter International by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 326,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,167,000 after buying an additional 33,216 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,384 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 4,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,749,000 after purchasing an additional 109,585 shares in the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

