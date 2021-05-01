Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target Increased to $98.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAX. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group lowered Baxter International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Baxter International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $85.69. 2,805,517 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,661,557. Baxter International has a one year low of $74.79 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.26. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Baxter International had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total transaction of $421,954.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $932,605.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,586.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAX. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the first quarter worth $39,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Baxter International by 57.7% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

