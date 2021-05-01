Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) Price Target Raised to $1.75 at Scotiabank

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) had its price objective boosted by Scotiabank from $1.60 to $1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

BTEGF has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Baytex Energy in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Baytex Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.74.

BTEGF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.20. The company had a trading volume of 965,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,266. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

