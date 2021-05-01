Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$2.25 at Raymond James

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) had its price target increased by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.25 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.60 to C$1.75 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their target price on Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Baytex Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.65 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Baytex Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.47.

Shares of Baytex Energy stock opened at C$1.46 on Friday. Baytex Energy has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$1.53. The stock has a market cap of C$823.32 million and a P/E ratio of 33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 322.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.34 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.93.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$233.64 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

