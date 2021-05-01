BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 146.9% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $31,223,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Continental Resources by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,321 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after buying an additional 213,986 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Continental Resources by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after buying an additional 47,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $8,554,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLR shares. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.35.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 79.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.47.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

