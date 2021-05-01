BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Grows Stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 576,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,857,000 after buying an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,040,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 44,092 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.76, for a total value of $4,619,077.92. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Citigroup raised their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.88.

Shares of NYSE ARW opened at $114.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.15 and a twelve month high of $119.44.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

