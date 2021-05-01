BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases 2,908 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 30.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 730.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $109.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day moving average of $95.67. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $110.36.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.32, for a total transaction of $531,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. TheStreet lowered Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Boston Properties from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.40.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

