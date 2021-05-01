BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,804 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1,335.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 102,919 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 1st quarter worth about $2,034,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,312,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Shares of CNS opened at $68.02 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.80 and a 200 day moving average of $67.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The company had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is currently 70.04%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Cohen & Steers Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.