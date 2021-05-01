BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 110 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TT opened at $173.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $73.73 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.05%.

Several brokerages have commented on TT. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $738,672.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

