BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Sells 899 Shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIMC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $434,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 33,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 578,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.80.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $145,367.14. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AIMC stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day moving average is $55.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is 8.39%.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

