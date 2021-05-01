BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Trims Stock Position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. decreased its position in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in BankUnited were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BankUnited by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of BankUnited by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited stock opened at $46.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. BankUnited, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,508.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Hovde Group raised BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.92.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

