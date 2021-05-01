BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target Increased to $59.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut BCE from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.39.

BCE traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. The stock had a trading volume of 997,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,772. The stock has a market cap of $42.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. BCE has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $47.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.91.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7072 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $52,067,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,266,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BCE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 86,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in BCE by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

BCE Company Profile

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

