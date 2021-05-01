Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.29 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%.

NYSE:BZH traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 897,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,020. The company has a market capitalization of $697.05 million, a P/E ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 2.27. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 13.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.14.

Get Beazer Homes USA alerts:

In other news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 178,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,193.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Beazer Homes USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazer Homes USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.