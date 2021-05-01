Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $24,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $677,293,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,231,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,562,827,000 after purchasing an additional 852,823 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 130.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,463,635 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $366,231,000 after purchasing an additional 829,627 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,181,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $796,105,000 after buying an additional 572,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $131,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

BDX stock opened at $248.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.14, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

