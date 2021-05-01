Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Acquires 1,114 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 136.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in DraftKings by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after acquiring an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,251,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,100,000 after acquiring an additional 322,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of DraftKings by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,198,000 after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.45. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.72.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

