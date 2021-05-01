Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,113 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of ConocoPhillips worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $51.14 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 million, a P/E ratio of -45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

