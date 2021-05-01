Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $84,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 17,656 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,344 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the 1st quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 34,999 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.42 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,347,256.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 377,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,500 shares of company stock worth $11,453,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

