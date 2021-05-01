Berenberg Bank Boosts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 8,500

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 8,385 ($109.55) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a top pick rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of RKT stock opened at GBX 6,451 ($84.28) on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,315 ($82.51) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The firm has a market capitalization of £46.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a GBX 101.60 ($1.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.05%.

