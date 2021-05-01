Bfsg LLC Acquires 1,663 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 15.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Bunge by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bunge by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 133,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 67,888 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 146,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.63.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $626,335.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 283,331 shares of company stock worth $22,743,707 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG opened at $84.42 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.92 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

