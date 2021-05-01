Bfsg LLC Cuts Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Bfsg LLC reduced its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,865 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 36,202 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $906,005,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,574,166 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,622,845,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151,405 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 161.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,957,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $483,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.59.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $57.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $232.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.45.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

