Bfsg LLC Decreases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 162,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises approximately 1.5% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,849 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 16,929 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 72,754 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $59,076,000 after buying an additional 107,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MA Private Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $57.79 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a market cap of $239.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VZ shares. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

