Bfsg LLC Decreases Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Bfsg LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 37.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,995 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 286,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,496 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 39.7% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $130,000.

NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.51 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.14 and a 52-week high of $110.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.53.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

