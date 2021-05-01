Bfsg LLC Has $1.37 Million Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Bfsg LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period.

Get Altra Industrial Motion alerts:

AIMC stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.69, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $66.38.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. Equities analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.39%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AIMC. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Altra Industrial Motion Company Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

Featured Article: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Altra Industrial Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altra Industrial Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.