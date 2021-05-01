Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,590 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,371 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $439,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.61.

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total transaction of $2,092,092.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,420 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,962. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $398.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $376.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $273.71 and a 12-month high of $402.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $375.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.16.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.09%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

