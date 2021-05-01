Bfsg LLC Invests $741,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 5,336,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,260,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,749,000 after buying an additional 245,076 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $178,846,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,456,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,322,000 after acquiring an additional 579,210 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,401,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,328,000 after acquiring an additional 140,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.90.

Conagra Brands stock opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $39.34.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $1,875,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,502,783. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.