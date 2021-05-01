Bfsg LLC Invests $923,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 396 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,466.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.24 billion, a PE ratio of 74.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,303.25 and a 52-week high of $2,516.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,385.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,142.65.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

