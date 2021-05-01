Bfsg LLC Raises Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMG. Citizens & Northern Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 1,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 93 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,492.03 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $856.50 and a 12-month high of $1,579.52. The stock has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 178.47, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,474.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,401.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total transaction of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,130 shares of company stock valued at $32,354,586. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,476.00 to $1,602.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,350.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securiti lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,655.29.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.