Bfsg LLC Sells 2,475 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Bfsg LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $77.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

