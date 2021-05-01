Bfsg LLC Takes Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in PerkinElmer by 960.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 967,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $124,177,000 after purchasing an additional 414,825 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 9.6% during the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 45,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 19.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $129.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.71 and a 1-year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.