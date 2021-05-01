BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Announces Earnings Results

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share.

BGCP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 8,475,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,839. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a one year low of $2.22 and a one year high of $5.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BGCP shares. TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

