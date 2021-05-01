BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt Sells 10,000 Shares

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 104,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,808,606.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Singh Dhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BigCommerce alerts:

On Wednesday, March 24th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.27, for a total value of $542,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $691,900.00.

Shares of BigCommerce stock opened at $59.94 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $162.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $1,294,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $391,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 3rd quarter worth $1,593,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth $15,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised BigCommerce from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.37.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.