Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. AtonRa Partners purchased a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,334,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 63,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $36,754,000 after buying an additional 42,697 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

BIO opened at $630.13 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $425.00 and a 12 month high of $689.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $595.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $589.56.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

