Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.71 EPS

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $2.71, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. Bio-Rad Laboratories updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE:BIO traded down $10.60 on Friday, hitting $630.13. The stock had a trading volume of 254,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,545. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 1 year low of $425.00 and a 1 year high of $689.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $589.20.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

