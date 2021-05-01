BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) Short Interest Up 53.8% in April

BioSolar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BSRC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 77,800 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the March 31st total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,008,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BSRC opened at $0.05 on Friday. BioSolar has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.06.

Get BioSolar alerts:

About BioSolar

BioSolar, Inc engages in developing clean energy technologies and materials for storing electrical energy produced by photovoltaic solar modules. It offers BioBacksheet, a green back sheet for photovoltaic solar modules. The company focuses on developing silicon alloy-based anode materials for lithium-ion batteries.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for BioSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.