Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Sells 225 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 198,067 shares of company stock worth $21,511,667 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.65. 112,348 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,189,504. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 58.17%.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.65.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

