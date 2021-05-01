Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$10.40.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BDT. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$9.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James lowered Bird Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE BDT opened at C$9.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.04, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Bird Construction has a one year low of C$4.82 and a one year high of C$9.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.09. The company has a market capitalization of C$480.53 million and a P/E ratio of 11.38.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$554.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$597.95 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bird Construction will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 48.99%.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

