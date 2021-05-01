bitCNY Trading 2% Higher This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 1st. During the last seven days, bitCNY has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. bitCNY has a total market cap of $4.31 million and approximately $69.07 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

bitCNY Coin Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 coins. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “bitCNY is a market pegged asset (MPA) issued on the Bitshares platform, these assets are known as bitassets or smartcoins. Smartcoins always have 100% or more of its value backed by BitShares (BTS), and can be redeemed for it at any time. Since the exchange rate of BTS to CNY can change, the blockchain protocol deals with increasing and decreasing supply accordingly. This allows users to trade and transfer stable priced tokens across the blockchain and to trade real world commodities like gold and silver in a decentralized manner. “

bitCNY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

