Bitcoin Cash (BCH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.91 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 30th. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $18.45 billion and approximately $3.91 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $985.48 or 0.01711560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,577.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $320.41 or 0.00556488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00064545 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001507 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003563 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,723,656 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

