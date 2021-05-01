Bitcoin Cash Trading Up 26% This Week (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded 26% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $18.66 billion and $3.34 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $996.43 or 0.01727188 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,690.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $336.54 or 0.00583360 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00064002 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001536 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003742 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,724,531 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

