BitZ Token (BZ) Hits Market Capitalization of $48.35 Million

BitZ Token (CURRENCY:BZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. Over the last week, BitZ Token has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. BitZ Token has a market cap of $48.35 million and approximately $705,141.00 worth of BitZ Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitZ Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.43 or 0.00000738 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitZ Token Coin Profile

BitZ Token (CRYPTO:BZ) is a coin. BitZ Token’s total supply is 662,469,685 coins and its circulating supply is 113,002,610 coins. BitZ Token’s official Twitter account is @BitZExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bit-Z is a blockchain-based asset exchange platform founded in 2016, providing cryptocurrency asset trading and OTC services. As one of the leading market exchanges, Bit-Z uses SSL technology to secure each transaction and Load-Balancers to ensure the platform strength. The token issued by Bit-Z is BZ and its an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) with the objective of improving the ecosystem through ecological Bit-Z based models and as a medium of exchange between users in the platform. “

Buying and Selling BitZ Token

