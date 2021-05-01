BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 173.0% from the March 31st total of 6,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BKTI opened at $4.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.79 million, a PE ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04. BK Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 5.19%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BKTI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BK Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BK Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised BK Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

