BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) PT Raised to $10.00 at Canaccord Genuity

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) had its target price lifted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of BlackBerry from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of BB stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 86.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that BlackBerry will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 16,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.73, for a total value of $142,333.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,307,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in BlackBerry by 175.5% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,254,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 799,175 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,779,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,938,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 530,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,055,000. 46.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety, and data privacy; and endpoint security management, encryption, and embedded systems.

