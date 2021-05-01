BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BlackRock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.19% and a negative net margin of 160.86%.

Shares of BKCC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.89. The stock had a trading volume of 762,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,040. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $289.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

BKCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

