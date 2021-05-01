BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 148.8% from the March 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NYSE BTA traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 13,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,909. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $12.61. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $13.30.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 126,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 6.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

