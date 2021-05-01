BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, an increase of 105.9% from the March 31st total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSE MYN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.81. 73,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,828. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $962,000. Claybrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 7.3% in the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 334,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after acquiring an additional 22,625 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 20,892 shares during the period. Mathes Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 226,711 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.