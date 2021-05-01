BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) by 96.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,050.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 123,267 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $766,000. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 630,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 801,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after acquiring an additional 225,380 shares during the period.

ICSH stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.52.

