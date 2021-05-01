Blockchain Certified Data Token Market Capitalization Tops $7.79 Million (BCDT)

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 1st. One Blockchain Certified Data Token coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a market cap of $7.79 million and $354,335.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Blockchain Certified Data Token

Blockchain Certified Data Token is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 coins and its circulating supply is 37,935,044 coins. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma . The official website for Blockchain Certified Data Token is www.bcdiploma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BCDiploma is a blockchain-based certification platform. Its users will be able to certify their digital data and store the respective diploma on the Ethereum blockchain. As the first instance of use, BCDiploma develops a turnkey application for higher education institutions and provides the graduate with a unique URL link: over his entire life, he will be able to prove the authenticity of his diploma. The Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility voucher in the BCD ecosystem that serves as a medium to pay for certified data issuance. For every certified data issuance at BCDiploma, the BCD smart contract will burn a percentage of BCDT tokens automatically. “

Blockchain Certified Data Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Certified Data Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

