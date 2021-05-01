Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.60. 2,785,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,602. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.96 and a 200 day moving average of $21.77. Bloomin’ Brands has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,919,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 662,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,303,390.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BLMN. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.50 to $37.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.78.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, a casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

